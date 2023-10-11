The company OpenAI came out with one of the most advanced chatbots called ChatGPT. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is designed to answer any question asked. People who tried the tool were shocked to learn how accurate the results were.

Designed as a pretty slick-looking multiport dock for your PC or Mac, the HiDock H1 does more than simply give your machine extra ports. It works as an all-capable AI-enabled audio dock for your internet calls, meetings, and memos. Here are 4 tasks this AI powered dock will take care off for entrepreneurs.

Arrange Meetings

It not only provides extra ports for your PC or Mac but also functions as an AI-enabled audio dock for internet calls, meetings, and memos.

Unlike traditional docks, the HiDock H1 integrates AI technology to simplify various tasks. It is compatible with popular communication platforms such as Skype, Google Meet, FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WhatsApp, and YouTube. The dock records audio, transcribes it, and generates summaries like to-do lists and outlines. With its two-way noise-canceling algorithm, the HiDock H1 ensures crystal-clear audio and video calls.

Switch Between Devices

Additionally, the HiDock H1 offers fast-charging capabilities for both laptops and phones, with power outputs of 100W and 18W, respectively. It features a sleek design and a control panel that allows users to answer or end calls, mute or unmute themselves, and record conversations with a single press of a button. A volume knob on the dock enables easy adjustment of audio levels, and a slider button activates the Bidirectional Noise Canceling feature.

Quick Transcription in Multiple Languages

One of the standout features of the HiDock H1 is the accompanying HiNotes app. The app supports 57 languages and utilizes a state-of-the-art AI engine for lightning-fast and precise transcription. HiNotes provides real-time VoiceMark capabilities for highlighting important sections during recordings. It intelligently analyzes the content before and after the marker during the transcription process.

Automatic Organiser

The app also creates organized summaries of meetings and calls, making it easier to review key points.In terms of hardware, the HiDock H1 boasts a high-fidelity speaker unit with a 5W tweeter, 7W full-band driver, and a passive radiator for balanced audio. It includes a physical control panel with a volume knob, as well as a contact-point system for a wireless headset module. The dock itself features 11 ports, including HDMI, ethernet, SD and MicroSD card slots, USB-A, and USB-C ports. With its ability to simplify tasks, enhance call quality, and streamline information extraction from online interactions, the HiDock H1 is a powerful AI-enabled solution that promises increased productivity and a clutter-free workspace.