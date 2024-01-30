AI's Current Path Has Limited Guardrails But Opportunities Abound: KPMG Organizations should maintain awareness of the key foundational elements needed to establish and maintain trust while also being mindful of the direction regulations are moving in, says KPMG's Cybersecurity Considerations 2024 report

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

The public and private sectors must work together to offer practical solutions for support during innovation and development to ensure security and privacy are embedded from the outset. The concern over business outcomes and the need to foster trust among employees and customers, specifically, and society, in general, has sparked a broad ethical debate around how AI can be controlled and deployed responsibly, transparently, and with integrity. To that end, regulation in this space is ramping up.

Organizations should maintain awareness of the key foundational elements needed to establish and maintain trust while also being mindful of the direction regulations are moving in. This will go a long way toward minimizing the work needed to ensure compliance with these regimes in the future. "Data is the critical linchpin for security in general and privacy in particular. The industry needs government bodies worldwide to harmonize because having disparate legislation under which some countries are stricter than others disincentivizes innovation. The market needs to balance that need for innovation with effective regulatory guidance and guardrails," said Sylvia Klasovec Kingsmill, Global Privacy Solutions Lead,KPMG International and Partner, KPMG in Canada.

Even local approaches to how AI models and algorithms should be managed, deployed, and legislated are murky. Organizations should maintain awareness of the key foundational elements needed to establish and maintain trust while also being mindful of the direction regulations are moving in. This will go a long way toward minimizing the work needed to ensure compliance with these regimes in the future. Although the absence of legislation is a clear speed bump, the good news is existing privacy legislation has similar principles that can and should be applied to new AI algorithms. Privacy factors such as notice, consent, explainability, transparency, and risk of harm are all codified in existing law. To remain competitive in the market, CISOs should partner with Chief Data Officers and Data Protection Officers to support the business objectives that are reliant on AI and determine how to harness this game-changing technology effectively and responsibly. At the same time, they need to wrap sufficient governance and controls around processes that may have operated largely without oversight for some time. This harmony between enablement and governance is where successful adoption lies.

"CISOs and other senior leaders and their teams need to support the business objectives that are reliant on AI and determine how to harness this game-changing technology effectively and responsibly. At the same time, they need to wrap sufficient governance and controls around processes that may have operated largely without oversight for some time. This harmony between enablement and governance is where successful adoption lies," Katie Boswell, MD, Cyber Security Services KPMG, US.

To facilitate their adoption of AI, organizations must make crucial choices that will shape their approach, such as determining whether to create in-house models or rely on third parties. While it may seem that one option is less uncertain, the truth is that both come with inherent risks that organizations must recognize and effectively manage.

"Organizations must educate themselves about the safeguards around transparency, accountability, fairness, privacy, and security so they can innovate and deploy with confidence. For example, look to large technology companies and jurisdictions that are further along in their AI journey for guidance around responsible development. The industry needs government bodies worldwide to harmonize because having disparate legislation under which some countries are stricter than others disincentivizes innovation. The market needs to balance that need for innovation with effective regulatory guidance and guardrails," the report added.

This is a cultural mindset shift as well as a technological shift, with change management as a critical success factor. To integrate privacy- and security-by-design thinking with AI and other emerging technologies, the professionals that manage them — not just the technologies — must advance privacy- and security-first mindsets. If the organization considers privacy and security from the beginning, they will become natural components of the operating model.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Living

How to Rewire Your Brain for Success

John Assaraf shares the process he used to overcome challenges and rewire his brain to achieve his goals.

By Jeff Fenster
Starting a Business

4 Launch Strategies for Startup Success and Longevity

With these strategies, startups can create a loyal customer base that supports their brand for decades.

By Jessica Wong
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Jeff Bezos Still Uses One of Famous Amazon 'Door Desks' From the '90s — Here's Why

Lauren Sánchez posted then-and-now photos of her fiancé hard at work.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Are Your Networking Efforts Falling Flat? Shake Things Up With These 5 Strategies.

If your current networking strategies have proven to be ineffective, it's time to shake things up a bit. Here's how.

By Ibi Montesino
By Emily Rella