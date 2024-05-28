Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

All About GTA 6 Release: Date, Storyline, Price, Characters and More The forthcoming release of GTA 6 has sparked excitement within the gaming world, as evidenced by the tremendous response to its premiere trailer on YouTube, which has received over 190 million views.

The forthcoming release of GTA 6 has sparked excitement within the gaming world, as evidenced by the tremendous response to its premiere trailer on YouTube, which has received over 190 million views. On November 8th, 2023, Rockstar Games, the acclaimed developer of the franchise, released the highly anticipated announcement trailer, generating a frenzy on its official website and social media channels.

During Take-Two Interactive's May 2024 earnings call, the parent company of Rockstar Games, GTA 6 was announced to be released in the fall of 2025.

Initially, there was little information accessible, as the announcement video simply hinted at a 2025 release. However, speculation rose after a Bloomberg report indicated at a possible delay until 2026 due to the final stages of development. On September 18th, 2023, a notable leak surfaced, showcasing over 90 gameplay videos, photos, and screenshots. This unlawful leak provided a glimpse of Lucia, the game's main female character, engaging in illicit activity. In response, Rockstar Games recognized the security violation and promised to formally introduce the game, which they did with a launch trailer in December 2023.

The debut trailer provides a glimpse into the traditional GTA plot, with characters engaged in illegal activities such as robbery and heists, which attract the attention of law enforcement. However, the entire tale remains cloaked in mystery, leaving fans yearning for additional information.

GTA 6 is believed to add a game-changing feature, with two main protagonists, including the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, represented as a felon involved in various criminal activities alongside her alleged companion, Jason. Additional characters, like Stefani, a jail counselor, and a mystery joker-like entity, promise to enhance the story experience.

It is also expected to cost more than prior titles, maybe exceeding USD 59.99 (₹4,993). As the release date approaches, fans all around the world are excited for the next installment in the popular GTA series.
