Apple's First Store In India: Elevate Your iOS Experience In Mumbai

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook inaugurated India's first Apple store located in Mumbai's BKC on April 18. India has had Apple's operations for 25 years and now has a store in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. Apple opened its first online store back in 2020 and will now open a second physical store on April 20 in New Delhi.

Located in Jio World Drive, the Apple store is spread over 20,000 sqft. The store's design features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that reflects the unique geometry of the store. Music Producer and Lyricist Yashraj Mukhate who was invited to Apple's private event that housed the likes of A.R Rahman, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Arman Malik and many more celebrities said, "It's a wonderful design and every bit is just so aesthetically in place. I personally enjoy the arcade section on the first floor."

Tim Cook in a press release shared that, "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history." Coming to what sets the store apart according to Mukhate is, "This space provides an amazing range of devices. The lighting at the store, the single-piece glass structure near the stairs and the amazing staff at the store, just elevates the experience of buying Apple products."

Furthermore, Apple claims that the store is "one of the most energy-efficient" locations across the world with a solar energy system that has zero reliance on fossil fuels for the store's operations and runs on 100% renewable energy. Although Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple for nearly seven years this is his first visit to India which makes close to 13 million iPhones every year. The country has an expanding middle class that is young and a "mobile first" population willing to spend more on phones, especially in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi which are the locations for Apple's new stores.