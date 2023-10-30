ChatGPT Plus Introduces PDF Analysis and Automatic Tool Switching For The Best Experience OpenAI has released ChatGPT Plus and introduced two new impactful features that promise to enhance the user experience.

By Kavya Pillai

Recently multiple users of ChatGPT Plus have shared details about the platform's latest updates. ChatGPT Plus is an optional subscription offering access to an enhanced GPT-4 model and additional features such as the Code Interpreter and ChatGPT Plugins.

The new update allows users to upload various file formats, including PDFs and documents. The AI can now analyze these files, enabling it to provide answers to your questions and even extract and visualize data from them. Another update coming soon to the Plus version is the introduction of automatic tool switching. While using this AI chatbot, users no longer have to manually switch between tools like Browsing, Advanced Data Analytics, Code Interpreter, and DALL.E. ChatGPT will now handle these switches automatically. Users can also use the option to switch tools manually.

Both these functionalities are presently available within the ChatGPT Enterprise plan, which was introduced in August. However, OpenAI is incorporating these features into the independent ChatGPT Plus subscription through this update. ChatGPT Enterprise provides enterprise-level privacy, security, and deployment tools. This ensures that the AI model used by OpenAI's corporate clients does not train on business data or conversations, and the models remain unaffected by the usage within the corporate environment.

Throughout 2023, the growth of ChatGPT has been remarkably rapid. The generative AI chatbot made a prominent entry in November 2022, The company OpenAI came out with one of the most advanced chatbots called ChatGPT. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is designed to answer any question asked. People who tried the tool were shocked to learn how accurate the results were. The tool can write simple texts, poetry, stories and even complete dissertations.

