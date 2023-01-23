ChatGPT Users Spot A New Paid Version With Perks For $42

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The AI tool ChatGPT is trending on the Internet and could soon charge its users. Recently some users took to their social media after spotting a new "Upgrade Plan" option on the ChatGPT page which leads users to two plans. The current Free Plan and a Professional Plan that helps users expand the capabilities of the AI chatbot with faster responses and "priority access to new features".

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

For the unversed, ChatGPT is a language model chatbot created by OpenAI based on GPT-3.5. The tool can interact in conversational dialogue and share responses to any question asked. It has the ability to understand and interpret how humans ask questions. Usually, language models perform the task of predicting the next word within a series of words. What helps ChatGPT respond so accurately is the additional layer of training provided by Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF).

Coming to the new upgrade, it can be found by users in the left slide menu. The upgrade is not visible to all users at the moment so it is likely to be released only to some users or at specific locations.

At the start of the month, OpenAI, on its discord channel shared a waitlist for users to join their Professional tier with perks. The users who signed up would be contacted by the team to 'set up a payment process and a pilot'. OpenAI had not revealed any pricing details then for the professional plan, at present, it is listed at $42 monthly.

According to reports Open AI is possibly spending over a hundred thousand dollars or three million per month for running ChatGPT. Hence the monetization of the tool was inevitable.

The company is currently looking to offer the service as a cloud-based API (Application Programming Interface) that businesses and developers can use for their own applications or services by being charged a pay-per-use plan.