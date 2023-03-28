Decentralizing Finance

DeFi 2.0 Panel at the W3 Summit

The Web3 revolution has brought about decentralization in just about everything. However, there has been a huge impact of decentralization on finance. Crypto has been one of the biggest things to come up post 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin.

"DeFi is all about decentralized governance of finances that will help in building trust," said Shahi Pal Singh, COO, Antier Solutions.

Blockchain has remained integral to the working of crypto and decentralized assets. The technology has been the base of the entire Web3 umbrella.

"The future of DeFi lies in integrating real life assets with decentralized assets," said Arjun Khazanchij, chief strategy and legal officer, Rooba.Finance.

The government is also working towards making finances decentralized while adopting to the Web3 technology as it progresses in India. Blockchain has massive potential across sectors like finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, information and communication technology, etc.

"Content would be disrupted in the context of blockchain and artificial intelligence would act as a catalyst," said Vikram Tanna, CEO, Mzaalo.

Despite the heavy adoption of blockchain, the world is still in the transition phase from Web2 to Web3. It remains to be seen how the new technology will transform the day to day operations of different sectors once blockchain is integrated in them.

(The session was sponsored by Antier Solutions)
