Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From two-wheelers to cars, vehicles today feature connectivity, digital displays and advanced safety technologies. As we move towards autonomous and electric vehicles, these features will become more advanced and interactive, thereby requiring updated versions. Continental India, a technology and service company for sustainable and connected mobility, is working towards developing the architecture needed to support these innovations.

Almost 40 per cent of content in a car is software, this transition from distributed electric control units to server-based architectures in automotive electronics involves a lot more than just a technical advancement. "To keep up with consumer expectations, more and more software is being used in vehicles. Products, work and development processes, as well as business models, are all undergoing significant changes. The goal is to develop a hardware and software platform that can be used to deliver functionality across a wide variety of vehicle domains, from safety to entertainment, in order to give automakers the most flexibility and modularity when creating vehicle architectures," said Prashanth Doreswamy, president and CEO, Continental India.

The Company operates across India – with around 10,000 employees across 12 locations, including seven plants that cater to the Indian market, and a technical Center that supports global R&D. Continental has been working on developing new safety technologies that cater to the demands of the Indian market. Some examples include various advanced ADAS features, Automated Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Detection, Intelligent Intersection, Right-Turn Assist, etc.

Various safety systems like seatbelt reminder alarms, speed warning systems and Rear Parking Sensors have been mandated for new as well as existing vehicles. India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and the safety of two-wheelers is one of the main priorities of the tech company. "This has necessitated prioritizing the introduction of safety technologies by the automotive industry in the country. The increased safety content as a standard feature in vehicles will boost R&D and manufacturing in the country, paving the way for more affordable solutions in the market. This will not only help to reduce fatal accidents but there is also the added benefit of large-scale employment opportunities," added the CEO.

In the future, users will be able to access desired functionalities through software updates throughout the vehicle's service life. The development environment for software-intensive vehicle architectures provides the foundation for this, allowing software, sensor, and big data solutions to be implemented in a fraction of the time previously required. Vehicle architecture can be designed, tested, and installed directly on vehicles in this manner, thus, future-proofing functionality. "As the vehicle architecture is transforming and getting complex, auto components suppliers and manufacturers need to undertake a progressive approach. Continental has been investing heavily in R&D to innovate new and latest technologies that suit and cater to the needs of the customers," he explained.

India is a developing economy and a price sensitive market; therefore, affordability is still a key criteria even when consumers expect the latest features and technologies. Quick response to market trends, effective utilization and implementation of technology, offering a diverse range of products, and other strategies can help adapt to changing consumer dynamics. Fluctuations in global economic conditions also influence exports, imports, and industry growth. "The cockpit of the vehicle is also changing drastically along with the overall vehicle architecture. Continental is therefore working on developing technologies and screens that will entertain the passengers without distracting the driver. In 2022, we came up with the Invisible display which is a revolutionary dashboard innovation where the in-vehicle display is only visible, when necessary. As a technology company, we will continue to invest in R&D for the global market as well as the local market," the CEO said, sharing insights into the company's plan for 2024.