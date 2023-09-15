These past years have witnessed a rapid growth in technology with advancements in Web3, Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence. We spoke to three engineers to know their thoughts on how this sector will advance further.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is popularly known as Sir MV was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 1955. Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. Engineer's Day is also celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the engineers to the nation.

1. Growth in AI

The rapid growth in AI is undeniably a game-changer for the engineering sector, and its transformative impact cannot be overstated. "One of the most profound advantages of AI in this context is its ability to enhance work efficiency and speed, especially within manufacturing processes," said Harkunwar Singh, CEO and Co-Founder at Novatr, an upskilling platform in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Sector.

2. Engineers Impact On The Economy

Engineers play a pivotal role in India's economic growth, exemplified by achievements like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 that unite the nation. To reach the ambitious goal of a $5 trillion and eventually a $10 trillion economy, fostering large tech-producing companies in India is essential. "With a net hiring trend and an annual growth rate of 5.7%, India's tech industry is not just shaping the nation's future but influencing the world's technological destiny. This growth is driven by experts in robotics, electronics, statistical modeling, AI, and more, making India a global tech leader," shared Ankush Singla, CEO and co-founder, of Coding Ninjas, an online coding education platform.

3. Up-and-coming Trends

"We're now witnessing rapid changes in the field of medicine. With AI, medicine is becoming personalized. People are focusing more on preventing diseases rather than on curing them," said Sabeer Bhatia, Co-founder, ShowReel. Marketing and production is becoming personalized as we see new brands with individual messages and designs emerging on social media. AI and blockchain technologies are pivotal in engineering, revolutionizing the field. AI optimizes processes and predicts outcomes, boosting efficiency and cutting costs, while blockchain ensures secure, transparent data handling for trustworthy projects.

4. Advice For Engineering Students

Engineering is a discipline that thrives on hands-on practice, but with rapidly evolving technology, it's essential for engineers to be future-ready with advanced tech skills. "This readiness ensures long-term relevance in the industry and empowers you to contribute effectively to its ongoing transformation," said Singh. Singla added, "Seek mentors, online courses, and hands-on experiences to consistently broaden your skill set. This commitment to growth is your pathway to success in the ever-changing engineering landscape."