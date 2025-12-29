India's AI landscape is poised for hypergrowth in 2026, transitioning from a phase of experimentation to one of foundational infrastructure.

You are going to see more of AI in 2026. Since the arrival of ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms, AI has remained under spotlight during all conversations around technology. And this year, AI saw getting deeply integrated into our digital lives, major performance overhauls, deep investments, and lots more. Experts believe we are likely to see AI doubling down in the coming year.

Looking back at AI in 2025

Before we hold forth on what to expect in 2026, here is an overview of what happened in the AI economy this year. According to various reports, AI investments grew exponentially this year, estimated to be nearly USD 1.5 trillion.

The investments have been driven by AI-driven demands such as building more efficient infrastructure, including data centres and semiconductors, AI agents boom, sovereign AI, and cybersecurity. Several large tech companies committed hundreds of billions of investments in AI while VCs too ramped up investments in such initiatives.

Back in India, the trends have remained more or less the same. And yes, there were large investment commitments too. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced USD 17.5 billion in India to drive AI diffusion at population scale. It's worth highlighting that this is the single largest investment in Asia from Microsoft to date.

Microsoft will have the largest hyperscale presence in India with its new datacenter going live mid-2026. As technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth and economic transformation, India is emerging as a frontier AI nation.

Similarly, Amazon at its annual Smbhav Summit announced plans to invest more than USD 35 billion in the Indian market through 2030. This builds on the company's already USD 40 billion investment in India so far. A significant part of the investment will be deployed towards AI-related initiatives.

Other notable developments include Google's plans to set up a USD 15 billion AI data hub in Visakhapatnam and TCS' up to USD 7 billion commitment for AI data centres.

As far as typical VC funding goes, private equity and venture capital funding in Indian AI startups hit USD 5.3 billion as of October 2025, reported AngelOne citing Tracxn. The report further says that nearly USD 2.37 billion was invested towards generative AI startups.

AI in 2026: Acceleration and Hypergrowth

Industry stakeholders too are of the opinion that AI will continue to grow in the coming year and may see an expansion at a much wider level.

Sindhu Gangadharan - MD, SAP Labs India says, "As we move toward 2026, India's technology sector is entering a phase where scale, accountability, and outcomes matter more than momentum alone. The industry has built strong foundations across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital platforms, supported by deep talent and a mature ecosystem of startups, GCCs, and global enterprises. The next chapter is about converting capability into sustained business and societal impact.

AI adoption is becoming sharper and more grounded in real use cases. Enterprises are asking clearer questions around productivity, resilience, and trust. They expect technology to integrate seamlessly into core processes, not sit at the edges as experimentation. This shift places responsibility on the industry to design solutions that are secure, explainable, and aligned with long-term value creation.

India is well positioned to lead this phase. Our strength lies in combining engineering depth with domain understanding and scale execution. As an industry, success in 2026 will depend on how well we collaborate across ecosystems, invest in skills, and apply technology with purpose. The opportunity ahead is significant, to strengthen enterprises, empower people, and reinforce India's role as a trusted global technology partner."

Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Director at Policybazaar For Business, tells Entrepreneur India that by 2026, India's AI ecosystems would have moved from mere development-focused ecosystems to large-scale implementation ecosystems that drive impact. Large-scale implementation would lead to incremental use of AI in decision-making, policy wording analysis and risk management processes across various sectors, enhancing customer engagement mechanisms.

"The growing demand for AI professionals will continue to reshape the technology landscape as AI matures, changing how humans and AI collaborate by improving productivity with data-driven predictions, speedier responses to new risks, and more tailored solutions. In complex placements, AI will be a very useful tool in analysing the risk vs coverage requirements," he said.

Chowdary also cautioned that this rapid increase in adoption will be accompanied by increased liability, cybersecurity, and governance risks.

"Companies will enhance their risk management framework supported by insurance strategies to ensure business continuity and scaling up in an AI-powered economy. The implementation of India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will further sharpen the focus on responsible data usage, consent management, and accountability in AI-driven systems. As a result, companies will strengthen their risk-management architectures—supported by tailored insurance strategies—to ensure regulatory compliance, business continuity, and sustainable scaling in an increasingly AI-powered economy," he added.

"In 2025, what we repeatedly saw is that GenAI's limit was not the model IQ — but enterprise plumbing: data quality, context, and controls. In 2026, getting past hype, CXOs now expect AI to prove ROI in delivered outcomes, not promises. To accomplish this, I see copilots mature into agentic systems—planning, tooling, and executing AI native workflows—pushing regulated industries toward compliance by design: audit trails, policy as code guardrails, and accountable owners. The computer step change unlocks long context, multimodal reasoning and multi agent orchestration at scale, while world models, digital twins, and sim to real physical AI compress R&D cycles. Sovereign and hybrid (edge+cloud) stacks redefine where models run. AI is entering an operating-model moment: where governance, evaluation, and economic outcomes define success, setting the playbook for 2027 and beyond," said Dr Adnan Masood, Chief AI Architect, UST.

Better Cybersecurity for AI in 2026

Even as AI gets better next year, security experts have cautioned about more risks to follow for businesses and individuals.

Adam Meyers, SVP of Counter Adversary Operations, CrowdStrike, points out that in 2026, we'll likely see an explosion of zero-day vulnerabilities driven by AI. As AI accelerates code generation and software development, it's also becoming ideally suited to finding flaws in software.

"There are two primary ways to identify these vulnerabilities: targeted analysis, which is resource-intensive and typically requires a human in the loop. The other is commonly called fuzzing and involves automation to identify flaws. GenAI is a game-changer for the latter. AI can optimize fuzzing methodologies and analyze crash reports at scale, rapidly surfacing exploitable flaws. Early indicators suggest advanced adversaries are already investing in this research, driving down the cost of discovering and weaponizing vulnerabilities. These exploits are the keys that adversaries use to gain initial access to their targets. The defenders who succeed will be those using AI with the same speed and precision: detecting, patching, and proactively hunting for zero-days as fast as they're found," Meyers added.

Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager for India & SAARC at Trend Micro, notes that the coming year will mark AI's transition from experimentation to foundational infrastructure across industries. Deeper integration will drive automation, personalization, and decision-making at unprecedented scales. However, this acceleration demands parallel emphasis on responsible development.

"Regulatory frameworks are maturing globally. Enterprises must embed transparency and compliance into AI lifecycles, positioning governance as competitive advantage rather than constraint. Ethical AI has evolved from aspiration to business imperative. AI's impact extends beyond operational efficiency. The convergence of AI and quantum computing represents 2026's most significant shift. The quantum capabilities that could solve complex industrial challenges may also simultaneously dismantle the foundations of security architecture. Quantum computers threaten to render RSA and ECC encryption obsolete. Simultaneously, agentic AI will enable quantum systems to self-correct errors and achieve the stability needed for enterprise deployment. We are witnessing this transition from quantum experimentation to the first signs of quantum industrialization. At Trend Micro, we focus on helping enterprises navigate this duality, pursuing breakthrough innovation while building resilient defences. The organizations that succeed in 2026 will be those balancing opportunity with responsibility, demonstrating that technological advancement and ethical governance can coexist as strategic imperatives," he said.