It is possible that Google is developing chatbots with artificial intelligence (AI) that can act out a role in conversation with people. The papers state that users can personalize these character-focused chatbots by drawing inspiration from their imaginations or by modeling them after famous people.

It is rumored that the internet giant's in-house large language model (LLM), Gemini, will power these chatbots. These customizable bots are supposed to be made to engage in dialogue rather than merely respond to user inquiries, in contrast to the current Gemini AI chatbot.Google reportedly intends to create AI-powered chatbots that may be friends rather than just answer users' questions. According to the article, the business has been developing these chatbots for some time. These AI bots can be customized and "made by users or modeled after celebrities."

According to the report, Google may collaborate with social media celebrities to develop chatbots that are modeled after their personas. Although it's presently unknown whether these bots will run on the Gemini 1.5 Pro or Gemini 1.0 model, Gemini is supposed to be powering them. There is no specific Google platform for which it is being created; it is supposedly a stand-alone project. The business has talked about integrating the chatbots with YouTube in the future, though.

The report's details suggest that these chatbots would resemble Meta's artificial intelligence characters. The social media behemoth collaborated with a number of well-known influencers and celebrities, like Charli D'Amelio, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, Mr. Beast, and others, to release AI characters for the Messenger app. Butterflies, a newly formed social media platform, also uses similar chatbots.

The AI platform Character.ai, which allows users to create AI bots by adding a text prompt describing the character and its personality, is credited with popularizing character-based chatbots. Users of the program can communicate with figures like Batman, Elon Musk, Tony Stark, Sherlock Holmes, and more.

In addition to this, the platform provides chatbots designed with certain purposes in mind, such a Story Maker, Dating Coach, Writing Helper, and others. Notably, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and Google cloud services are used by Character.ai to train its AI models.