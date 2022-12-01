Gucci Ventures Into the Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gucci, an Italian fashion brand, is the first luxury brand to host its own metaverse experience in The Sandbox.

Wikimedia Commons

The experience would feature a space called 'Gucci Vault Land' for its customers to witness the brand's history through games and NFTs.

This comes at a time when fashion brands are entering the metaverse. Nike was the most recent entrant in the metaverse with luxury brands like Prada and Balenciaga are also getting into the online-only clothing game.

Metaverse has become a buzz word with millions of people joining in on the trend. Metaverse is a 3D virtual immersive space that enables users to build interactive experiences that combine virtual and real worlds. Metaverse gives people a 3D immersive experience of not only human interactions but also of products and services.

According to a prediction by investment bank Morgan Stanley, digital fashion could increase the industry's sale by $50 billion by 2030.

Gucci became the first luxury brand to launch an NFT. The brand also launched Gucci garden Experience on Roblox in May last year. Gucci's initiative is a part of a trend of major brands on the opportunity to boost the sale of physical goods as well as selling virtual versions of its products in the metaverse.