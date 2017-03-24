Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mobile app engagement is something that many app developers struggle with. Creating a successful app means more than bringing a good idea to the table. It also has to reach out to users and make them interested in what you have to offer. A great app with no users is no different from a bad app. The only thing setting them apart is the unfulfilled potential of the former. That being said, many app developers are looking to find new ways in which they can improve their app's engagement. In this article, we are exploring the best ways in which this can be achieved, so that app users will be incentivized to return and continue using it:

Marketplace app page

Surely most people are familiar with the concept of the first impression. It applies to all aspects, including mobile application. Regardless of how good your app is, it might fail to bring in consumers if they are not drawn to the product from the get go. Their first encounter with an app is in the app store itself, on the app's download page. Here, developers need to impress and convince so that users will download. Basically, it's the developer's chance to showcase all the pros of the app and why it should be downloaded. A sloppy, incomplete or just overall bad introductory page will definitely cripple an app's engagement.

App onboarding

Onboarding is a good tool to use as it brings a new dynamic to the app. Through onboarding, developers are able to create a very informative preview of their application, which will act as a presentation of qualities. Basically, onboarding is how developers say "Hi! This is what you'll be able to do with the app. Have fun!". It's the next natural step that comes after a healthy app page introduction.

Push notifications

Push notifications are alerts that pop up on a user's screen and informs them of the latest news, deals, offers and so on, which are available through your app. Sometimes the best way to keep someone interested is to shove it in their face. A lot of people show little sign of interest but in reality they are just caught up with other things and forget or don't think about checking the app. Push notifications can bring the important information to them, keeping them informed and interested.

Allowing free roam within the app

There are many applications that work on a system which requires user commitment right from the start. It has been agreed upon that this is not a the right way to go about getting users to commit to your app. Instead, the best way to keep users close is to set the free. What this means is that users should be allowed to freely navigate and explore the contents of an app, so that they get a good feeling of what it can offer. Creating an account or subscribing should only pop up when users try to use one of the app's features. By letting users go further than the startup screen, you are greatly improving your chances of having them stay.

App permissions

Many apps require permissions from the user or their device. These permissions can be swiftly denied by users if the app doesn't properly explain what they are for and what they will accomplish. Most users dismiss them right off the bat out of concern for their own privacy and security.

This is in most cases a result of not correctly or thoroughly enough informing app users about the nature of the requested permissions. Using the adequate format and language will help get more users to allow permissions and thus benefit from the full experience provided by an app. Without said permissions, an app can feel incomplete or even lackluster as their absence might be cutting off the app from important features that are core to its performance.

Deep linking

Deep linking is another form of getting people invested in an app by taking them to specific places in an app. This cuts out the work users have to put in by navigating to specific locations. Deep linking can do wonders when paired with other services such as Push notifications or even email notifications.

Under the hood tuning

So far we've talked about what developers can do in terms of features, appearances and direct app-user interaction. But an equally important part of securing a higher user engagement is the way the app works under the hood. Regardless of how good an app is, it will be a matter of time before users abandon it out of frustration, if it makes their life hard.

It can do that if it's not properly tuned and it takes a long time to start up, operate and even shut down. We live in times that revolve around speed and getting things done as quickly as possible. Not applying this trait to an app can be its ultimate downfall as most people will be too "in a hurry" to wait for the app to load.

App updates and maintenance

Over the course of the evolution of the mobile app industry, users have been recorded showing a lot of commitment to apps that they really like. However, if an app fails to keep them interested at any point, they won't hesitate to uninstall it. It is very important to make sure that an app is always updated and that regular maintenance discovers and takes of signaled problems. This will improve app quality and will keep users nearby.

Conclusion

App engagement will definitely make or break an app, and as evidenced by the aspects of app development explored in this article, developers need to find balance between the quality of what's inside the app and how graciously it is packaged for users. Having both will ensure a considerably higher success rate for the app while having just one or none will severely impact the app in a negative manner.