How Will AI And 5G Power the Next Wave Of Innovation?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to permeate every sphere of our society and deliver new and improved experiences. It could be said that AI will transform every industry across the country in the next ten years. 5G, not just another G, is the catalyst for this significant transformation. AI-powered 5G networks, unlike previous wireless tech generations, were born in the cloud era and will create unprecedented business opportunities by accelerating the fourth industrial revolution. A 5G network connects the data centres and smart things according to the application's cost, latency, rate, and power requirement.

Freepik

The combined force of these disruptive technologies (AI and 5G) enables fast, secure, and ubiquitous connectivity of cost-efficient smart networks and IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices. This convergence point is essential to concepts like intelligent wireless edge.

5G and AI, the connected digital edge

Artificial intelligence and 5G are the two most critical elements that would empower futuristic innovations. These cutting-edge technologies are inherently synergistic. The rapid advancements of AI significantly improve the entire 5G ecosystem, its performance, and efficiency. Besides, 5G-connected devices' proliferation helps drive unparalleled intelligence and new improvements in AI-based learning and inference. Moreover, the transformation of the connected, intelligent edge has commenced as on-device intelligence has garnered phenomenal traction. This transformation is critical to leveraging the full potential of 5G's future. With these prospects, these technologies hold enough potential to transform every industry. Here's how the combination of AI and 5G has been reshaping industries.

Conversational AI and Natural Language Processing allow futuristic services

Conversational AI, i.e, chatbots, voice assistants, and other messaging apps, support multiple industries by fully automating customer service and ensuring 24/7 support. With each day passing, conversational AI/chatbots have been progressing and introducing new methods of human communication via facial expressions and contextual awareness.

Help solve complex wireless challenges

As the world pushes the technology boundaries of wireless connections, emerging problems can be challenging to cater to. AI and 5G offer potential solutions to these challenges with new performance levels and efficiencies. Also, on-device AI benefits the overall 5G system with radio awareness through which 5G can support enhancing system performance, including improved spectrum utilisation and reduced interference. 5G ensures better radio security, protection against malicious attacks, and improved detection. It also assures enhanced device experiences (like power management and intelligent beam formation).

Facilitating urban planning and traffic management

AI-driven visual inspection software monitors every moving and non-moving element to guarantee various aspects of running a city. These include ensuring safety throughout the city, traffic, drainage, and space management through interconnected devices and servers. This level of advancement is only possible because of 5G technology, allowing cities to function smartly in a busy environment where lakhs of people and things interact. 5G also helps generate large volumes of data and supports decision-makers in upgrading city management.

Allows compelling edge computing for extended reality

Cable does not restrain Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). But advanced wireless technologies like 5G make real-time design changes in Augmented Reality and allow being virtually presented everywhere through Virtual Reality.

Vehicle defects detection

Car manufacturers can identify and analyze vehicle defects and thoroughly check their quality issues on the assembly line. Visual inspection software (like cameras) monitors automated vehicle assembly and allows the automotive industry to do so successfully with the support of deep learning algorithms.

Enhances the speed & integration of other technologies

As an advanced technology, 5G significantly improves the speed and accuracy of other technologies. Meanwhile, AI enables machines and systems to function intelligently like humans. For easy understanding, 5G quickens cloud services while AI quickly analyses and learns from the same data.

Final words

AI and 5G are leading in terms of the following revolutionary technologies. When industries leverage 5G and AI together, they can unlock unparalleled productivity and efficiency, as mentioned above. While the unified forces of these technologies have not fully reached our doorsteps yet, we aren't far off experiencing the expansive 5G prospects deployed on a mass scale.