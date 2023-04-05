India's First Surgical Robot Completes 100 Successful Surgeries In 6 Months

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's first and only Made-in-India surgical robot, SSI Mantra, recently achieved the significant milestone of 100 successful surgeries within six months of its commercial launch.



An example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatma Nirbar Bharat Abhiyan and the country's efforts to make it and its citizens independent and self-reliant in all senses, robotic assisted surgeries have gained significant ground in the last few years and patients are increasingly embracing it for the high clinical outcomes, low risk and faster recoveries. However, robotic surgeries have been construed for only the elite class because of the exorbitant costs attached.

With SSI Mantra, the game is about to change. Making robotic surgeries affordable has been made possible by Dr. Sudhir Prem Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations with SSI Mantra. What makes SSI Mantra unique and successful lies not only in the fact that that the home-grown surgical robot has gained acceptance from many quarters of the country, but it has also successfully completed 100 surgeries.



"Achieving 100 successful surgeries by SSI Mantra is satisfying both emotionally and professionally for me as it marks a significant milestone in India's quest to redefine the surgical landscape of the country. SSI Mantra costing just one third of its global competitors has significantly brought down the cost of surgeries making it much more affordable. India can now look forward to high-end medical care and surgeries without having to worry much about the cost factor. It is a reinforcement of our belief in the system and we are greatly thankful to the medical fraternity for putting confidence in our system and our abilities to provide surgical option which is at par with its global counterparts," said Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SS Innovations, popularly known as The Robo Doctor.



SSI Mantra was first commercially installed at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, New Delhi in July 2022. Since its maiden installation at RGCI, the SSI Mantra system has been installed in Sanjeevani CBCC USA Cancer Hospital, Raipur; Continental Hospital, Hyderabad and Hindustan Hospital, Coimbatore. With only 140 robotic surgery systems installed across 70,000 hospitals in India, Dr. Srivastava sees immense potential for SSI Mantra soon gaining acceptance in tier 2 and 3 cities as well.



The SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System is a modular multi-arm system with many advanced technology features. It allows for the use of 3-5 robotic arms, has an open-faced ergonomic Surgeon Command Centre, 32-inch large 3D HD monitor, a 23-inch 2D Touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic Patient Side Arm Carts, and the ability for superimposition of holographic DICOM images. The Vision Cart gives the table-side team the same magnified 3D HD view as the Surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The modular robotic arms give flexibility in positioning and the number of arms to be used. This allows for collision-free conduct of surgical operations. There are over 30 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments that can be used for different specialties including Cardiac Surgery. The learning curve is short due to its very thoughtful design and user-friendly features.



Dr. Srivastava is the only person in the world to have performed a quadruple TECAB on a beating heart while at the University of Chicago. In his career, Dr. Srivastava has performed over 1400 robotic cardiothoracic surgeries, including 750 beating heart Totally Endoscopic Coronary Artery Bypass (TECAB) cases that represents the largest experience in the world.