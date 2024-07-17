The first public beta of iOS 18 has been released by American tech giant Apple, along with beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other devices. Users can preview new features and improvements ahead of time with this release, which will be fully functional upon final release.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first public beta of iOS 18 has been released by American tech giant Apple, along with beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other devices. Users can preview new features and improvements ahead of time with this release, which will be fully functional upon final release. Recall that last month at WWDC 2024, the iOS 18 was first unveiled, showcasing its new personalization options, updated apps, and noteworthy enhancements for iPhone users. iOS 18, widely regarded as one of Apple's most significant iPhone updates, is expected to introduce numerous new features.

It's important to remember, though, that not every iPhone can use the iOS 18 beta. The limitations stem from multiple issues, such as the requirement for newer chipsets and storage limitations. This version is still in the testing stage as a public beta, therefore users may experience problems and performance concerns. Thus, before starting the installation, it is advised that you make a backup of the data on your iPhone.

Key Features of iOS 18 Beta

A small number of features are currently available in the public beta of iOS 18, with more to be tested in upcoming releases.

Customization of the Home Screen: One of the most eagerly awaited features is the freedom to arrange app icons on the home screen, enabling a more unique configuration.

Icon Tinting: As an additional level of personalization, users may now give all of their apps a consistent color. Redesigned

Control Center: iOS 18 brings back the Control Center, giving users the ability to rearrange, add, and delete controls to improve usefulness and personalization.

Improved Photos App: A redesigned layout makes it simpler to browse and manage photos in the Photos app. It also has more editing options and organizing tools.

Dark Mode Icons: For users who would rather use a darker theme, the update improves the dark mode icons, giving the interface a slick, contemporary appearance.