Slack, the communication and collaboration platform, has announced a major design overhaul that aims to enhance organisation, focus, and overall productivity. The upcoming redesign, which will roll out gradually in the next few months, offers a more intuitive layout and improved organisation to streamline work processes.

The most noticeable change with this new Slack update is the introduction of dedicated views that give users more control over how they spend their time. The direct messages section has been revamped and a single section has been created for mentions, threads, reactions, and notifications – basically anything that requires your attention. This Activity tab will help you catch up on work as soon as you log in.

The new design helps users:

Easily navigate channels and conversations so the user and their team can move work forward faster

Focus on what's important so the user can knock out tasks without distractions

Find and use essential tools so users can simplify their work day

"We know millions of people start and end their workday in Slack, so we took great care to ensure these improvements make it a more productive and pleasant home. The new experience helps teams stay better organized, focus on what's important, and quickly access a growing set of tools in Slack," said Noah Weiss, Chief Product Officer, Slack. However there are several elements that will remain the same, such as being able to view all your channels, direct messages and apps from a single view that is now called Home.

Slack has also added a new "create" button that lets you start not only new conversations but also channels, canvases and huddles. Search has been upgraded as well and will now let you expand each result with a click, so that you don't have to switch back and forth to find what you need.

Slack's new design is dedicated to help users focus their attention and maintain momentum at work. It is also designed to give the user more control over where they spending their time. With notifications housed deeper within these views, users can decide when they want to be heads-down on work and when they are ready to collaborate. Starting today, the new user experience will begin rolling out to new teams, and will reach the existing users over the coming months.