Why is Mark Cuban Fascinated by Crypto?

Cuban drew comparisons of the up and coming crypto space to the early days of streaming. He claimed that people had to go through a tedious process just to make a 16k stream work and believed that if it didn't, people would often become a laughing stock for not using a radio

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shark Tank fame, Mark Cuban recently took to Twitter clarifying why he invested in crypto. "I believe smart contracts will have a significant impact in creating valuable applications," said Cuban in his tweet.

Wikimedia Commons

Cuban mentioned in the thread the success of crypto has been hampered due to the absence of an application that is 'ubiquitous' He strongly believes that the world needs such a platform. However, he is skeptical whether it would be made or not.

Cuban drew comparisons of the up and coming crypto space to the early days of streaming. He claimed that people had to go through a tedious process just to make a 16k stream work and believed that if it didn't, people would often become a laughing stock for not using a radio.

However, he mentions that the online streams were perfect for in office or out of market. The concept of streaming came in 1995.

He mentioned that concept of smart contracts is approximately five years old.

In another tweet, Cuban mentioned about the regulation of crypto. "The SEC says that they regulate crypto," said Cuban in the tweet.

The Crypto space has been going through a rough patch with FTX's implosion being one of the more recent events.

Cuban has invested in quite a few Web3 startups with a few notable startups being Polygon, OpenSea, etc.

Most Popular

Business News

Former Disney Actress Says She Makes 10 Times More Money Doing Porn: 'I Am Having So Much More Fun.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

News and Trends

Job-Tech Platform FastJobs.io Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-seed Round From Super Angel Investors

Technology

Binance CEO CZ Propels Crypto Self-Custody

Saptak Bardhan

Saptak Bardhan

Read More