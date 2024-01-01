9Unicorns

Ex-Alibaba and 9Unicorns Executives Launch INR 1,000 Cr VC Fund PROMAFT Partners

The sector-agnostic fund will invest in companies with proven product-market fit, making 10-12 strategic investments annually with 2-3 deals each year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures Invests in Premium Snack Brand Let's Try

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra, Let's Try is a Delhi-based company offering premium-quality snacks that cater to the traditional tastes of Indian consumers.

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Backs Edu-Fintech LEO1 with Strategic Investment

Over the last three years, the Mumbai-based company has raised USD 35 million (about INR 291 crore) through two investment rounds.

Dubbing Platform dubpro.ai Raises USD 500k from Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns and Others

Noida-based dubpro.ai provides innovative AI-driven dubbing solutions that allow creators and businesses to easily localise their video content.