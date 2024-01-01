Air India

Air India: Giving Extra Wings To Its Transformation Plans In 2023

From mega orders to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus to recruitment of cabin crew, pilots or the integration plans for expanding its network, Air India has been making a slew of announcements. We take a look at the major announcements in 2023

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Aviation & Sustainability: What are Airlines Doing To Mitigate Challenges

With every passing year, climate change is becoming alarming and the aviation sector has a significant role to play. The airlines are working towards development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at scale, incorporating uniforms made of sustainable and recycled materials, among others, to mitigate these challenges

News and Trends

Air India: Giving Wings To Dreams

Air India announced a mega order to purchase 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus and in order to support the growth story it plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023

News and Trends

Air India To Use 'Coruson' Software For Safety Management

According to an official statement by the company, Coruson, the safety data software application, will be online with effect from May 1, 2023

News and Trends

Is It a Happy Anniversary For Air India?

From being under public ire for incidents of unruly passengers to making some significant gains under the aegis of Tata group, this one year has been a roller coaster ride for the airline

News and Trends

Air India Looks To Have 30 Per Cent Share In Both Domestic And International Markets, Says Campbell Wilson

The Air India chief said that the significant investments will be made to grow the fleet of Air India Express after the AirAsia India merger

News and Trends

Air India Aims To Have 30 Per Cent Share In International Market

The Air India CEO said that it will triple its fleet in next five years

News and Trends

Singapore Airlines In Talks With Tata Group For Vistara-Air India Merger

SIA, however, has cautioned its investors that there is no certainty of a deal

Leadership

To Be Heard and To be Admired

When you are a Friend, Mentor, coach, Boss, and CEO in a New Economy

News and Trends

