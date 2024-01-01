Ashwini Vaishnaw
India And Japan Sign MoU To Develop Semiconductor Industry
Earlier the government signed a similar MoU with the US in March 2023
Universal Postal Union To Evaluate UPI
Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas
Micron To Set Up $2.75 Billion Semiconductor Facility In Gujarat
Reportedly, Micron said that the plant will create up to 5,000 new direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the next several years
India Will Not See Monopoly Or Duopoly In Telecom Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Speaking at the Express Adda on Saturday, the minister allayed concerns of a duopoly emerging in the market with weakening financials and dropping market share of Vodafone Idea Ltd
WhatsApp To Deregister Mobile Numbers Used For Committing Fraud
WhatsApp said in a statement on Tuesday that the platform was engaging with the government to resolve the issue
Government's Prompt Action Ensured Indian Startups Were Not Adversely Impacted By SVB Crisis, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister further urged the entire startup community to think of the Indian banking sector as their trusted partner
Indians Acquire 100 Patents For 6G Technology, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
While mentioning that India has started the exports of telecom products to the US, Vaishnaw said that export of radio equipment has started from India in the last 7-8 months and that too to America
India Is Poised For a Vibrant Chip Industry In Next 3-4 Years, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
As per the report, the government is focused on creating and fostering the semiconductor industry and has been actively engaging with all stakeholders
India Will Be the Cheapest 5G Market, Says Bill Gates
Two years ago, the tech pioneer Bill Gates had reportedly applauded India for its policies on financial inclusion and innovation
India To Witness 100% 5G Coverage By December 2024, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The communication minister had said that locally developed 4G and 5G technology stack has drawn interest from over 9 countries, making India a potential telecom technology exporter
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches 'Digital Payments Utsav'
The minister also mentioned that the Prime Minister's Vision of the digital revolution is having a transformative impact on the hard-to-reach people in the country
India Should Be Open-Minded About ChatGPT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister also said that every aspect of the India's economy is today digitalising at a very rapid pace
Government Is Looking To Make Online World More Accountable, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister also said that the government will float a new telecom bill within a week
Learn From France To Handle Failures, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw To Indian Startups
The Union minister said, the scale that Indian startup ecosystem offers is not available in any other part of the world
Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Indian Railways Innovation Policy 'Startups For Railways'
The Union railway minister asked the startups to use this opportunity and ensured them all the support from the side of Indian Railways