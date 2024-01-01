Better Capital

News and Trends

Wealth Management AI Startup Mili Raises USD 2 Mn Funding Led by Chiratae and BoldCap

With the raised funds, platform aims to enhance and accelerate its product, including expanding customisation capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Valyx, 0xPPL, and Slikk Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Honestly, MyPickup, and Protonas Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Crypto Platform OWN Raises $2 Million In Seed Funding Round

With the funding, OWN (One World Nation) aims to build the first NFT-based play to earn game on crypto markets