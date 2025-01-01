Deep-Tech Startup
Deep-Tech Startup Frinks AI Closes USD 5.4 Mn Round Led by Prime Venture Partners
The round also saw participation from existing investor Chiratae Ventures, Navam Capital, and Ashok Atluri, Founder of Zen Technologies, bringing Frinks AI's total funding to USD 6.25 million.
Swish and Theranautilus Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Deep-Tech Startup Nexstem Raises USD 3.5 Mn to Expand Brain-Computer Interface
The recent funding aims to scale-up its Instinct Ecosystem, expand its IP portfolio, and accelerate global deployment of its advanced BCI suite, broadening neurotech applications beyond healthcare.
Deep-Tech Startup Optimized Electrotech Awarded INR 25 Cr Grant at DefConnect 4.0
The company plans to utilise the grant to further develop its technologies in line with India's defense modernization efforts and contribute to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission.