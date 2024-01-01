delhivery
Delhivery To Make a Strategic Investment In Vinculum
The investment is the first part of a potential 2-stage deal that provides Delhivery the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months
Delhivery Is Now Live On ONDC
The company reportedly said that it had successfully integrated with sellers and was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement, catering to over 18,400 pin codes in the country
IPO-bound Delhivery Raises $277 Mn From Fidelity, GIC & Others
The ten-year-old logistics startup's valuation has soared to $3 billion
Funding Friday: 2019 Gets Its First Unicorn & Paytm Money Raises Funding From Its Parent
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds