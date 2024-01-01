delhivery

News and Trends

Delhivery To Make a Strategic Investment In Vinculum

The investment is the first part of a potential 2-stage deal that provides Delhivery the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Delhivery Is Now Live On ONDC

The company reportedly said that it had successfully integrated with sellers and was ready to begin intercity express parcel movement, catering to over 18,400 pin codes in the country

News and Trends

IPO-bound Delhivery Raises $277 Mn From Fidelity, GIC & Others

The ten-year-old logistics startup's valuation has soared to $3 billion

News and Trends

Funding Friday: 2019 Gets Its First Unicorn & Paytm Money Raises Funding From Its Parent

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds