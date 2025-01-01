Easemytrip
EaseMyTrip Unveils 'EaseMyTrip 2.0' – A New Era of Strategic Growth and Entrepreneurial Collaboration
Founders partnering with EaseMyTrip 2.0 will benefit from working capital support, co-branding, marketing synergies, and robust backend infrastructure—all while preserving their autonomy.
EaseMyTrip Invests in Madhya Pradesh's First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender Worth INR 200 Crore
The newly deployed buses will feature zero-carbon emissions, minimal noise pollution, and cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Passengers can expect real-time tracking, sanitized cabins, onboard entertainment, and punctual departures, making travel more efficient and comfortable.
Rikant Pittie to Lead EaseMyTrip as CEO, Stepping Into Brother Nishant Pitti's Role
In his new role, Rikant Pittie will oversee EaseMyTrip's strategic initiatives, focusing on innovation and enhancing customer experiences to solidify the platform's position in the competitive travel tech industry.
EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti Withdraws From Go First Bid as the Startup Registers Loss in Q4
Notably, EaseMyTrip reported a loss in the quarter due to write-offs of Go First's dues