Jobizo, Indian Snack House, and Pazy Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The below Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Risa Labs and Finodaya Capital Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.
Gemba Capital Launches INR 250 Cr Fund-II to Back 30 Early-Stage Startups
Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.
LightFury Games Raises USD 8.5 Mn Funding from Blume Ventures, Mixi, and Gemba Capital
Utilising the money, the startup intends to hire people in India and the UK to build AAA games, which are usually high-profile, high-budget projects.