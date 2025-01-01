JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)

Raincheck Earth Co. and Almonds Ai Raise Fresh Capital for Expansion & Innovation

The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, fueling growth and expansion.

Heliware and MOOEV Technologies Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Perceptyne, Elixia Robotics, and Brown Living Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation

Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.