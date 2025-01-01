JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)
Raincheck Earth Co. and Almonds Ai Raise Fresh Capital for Expansion & Innovation
The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, fueling growth and expansion.
Heliware and MOOEV Technologies Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Perceptyne, Elixia Robotics, and Brown Living Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation
Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.