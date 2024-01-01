KKR
KKR Acquires Majority Stake In Fogg Deo Manufacturer For $625 mn
As part of the deal the co-founders of Vini Cosmetics will continue to hold a significant stake in the company and collaborate with KKR in the next phase of its growth
KKR Invests INR 5,550 Crore In Reliance Retail
The investment will value Reliance Retail at a pre-equity value of INR 4.21 lakh crore
Jio Picks INR 11,367 cr from KKR, totaling its funding so far to INR 78,562 cr
This is Jio Platform's fifth deal with a technology investor in the last one month
KKR Completes Acquisition of Gaja Capital-backed Eurokids
KKR did not disclose the amount of the deal, however, Eurokids, will continue to be led by Co-Founder & Group CEO Prajodh Rajan