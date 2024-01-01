maruti suzuki

News and Trends

India Buying Less of Entry Level Maruti Suzuki Cars

In September, production of Mini and Compact cars stood at 101,554 as against 128,604 in September 2022. Similarly, in August 2023, a total of 98,056 units in Mini and Compact Sub-segment categories were produced compared with 105,973 units in August 2022

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Maruti Suzuki Announces the Winners Of Its Nurture Program

As per the company, the six selected startups will now undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept to assess the viability of their proposed business solutions in a real- world scenario

News and Trends

Maruti Suzuki Recalls 17,362 Vehicles Due To Faulty Airbags

The company also stated that out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced

News and Trends

Auto Expo 2023: Sustainability Is the Theme

Auto Expo 2023, India's largest automotive event, kicked off in Greater Noida on Wednesday. On the first day of the event, automobile giants such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, MG Motors, among others, showcased their products

News and Trends

Maruti To Invest INR 18,000 Cr In Sonipat Plant To Roll Out 1 Million Units Per Annum

MSIL currently has a cumulative production capacity of around 2.2 million units per annum

News and Trends

Maruti Suzuki Selects Five Start-ups in the Third Batch of its MAIL Program

With the latest batch of five startups, so far a total of 14 startups have been enrolled under the Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme since its launch in January 2019

News and Trends

Are You a Technology Startup, Wanting To Make an Impact In the Automobile Industry? Maruti Suzuki MAIL is looking for you

The accelerator program emphasizes on creating an ecosystem to back futuristic and customer-oriented technology solutions that can be applied in the automobile industry

News and Trends

Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

News and Trends

Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.