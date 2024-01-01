maruti suzuki
India Buying Less of Entry Level Maruti Suzuki Cars
In September, production of Mini and Compact cars stood at 101,554 as against 128,604 in September 2022. Similarly, in August 2023, a total of 98,056 units in Mini and Compact Sub-segment categories were produced compared with 105,973 units in August 2022
Maruti Suzuki Announces the Winners Of Its Nurture Program
As per the company, the six selected startups will now undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept to assess the viability of their proposed business solutions in a real- world scenario
Maruti Suzuki Recalls 17,362 Vehicles Due To Faulty Airbags
The company also stated that out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced
Auto Expo 2023: Sustainability Is the Theme
Auto Expo 2023, India's largest automotive event, kicked off in Greater Noida on Wednesday. On the first day of the event, automobile giants such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Kia, MG Motors, among others, showcased their products
Maruti To Invest INR 18,000 Cr In Sonipat Plant To Roll Out 1 Million Units Per Annum
MSIL currently has a cumulative production capacity of around 2.2 million units per annum
Maruti Suzuki Selects Five Start-ups in the Third Batch of its MAIL Program
With the latest batch of five startups, so far a total of 14 startups have been enrolled under the Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme since its launch in January 2019
Are You a Technology Startup, Wanting To Make an Impact In the Automobile Industry? Maruti Suzuki MAIL is looking for you
The accelerator program emphasizes on creating an ecosystem to back futuristic and customer-oriented technology solutions that can be applied in the automobile industry
Amazon Wants More & Maruti is in a Zen Mood: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Uber Says No to Google Maps & Maruti Suzuki Makes Way for Cheaper E-vehicles: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.