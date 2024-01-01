NODWIN Gaming
Nazara Technologies Increases Stake in Nextwave Multimedia
Nazara Technologies increased its stake in Nextwave Multimedia to 74.88%, investing INR 2.3 crore. It plans a second tranche acquisition for INR 19.33 crore, further expanding its gaming sector footprint.
NODWIN Gaming Secures INR 64 Cr Investment from Nazara Technologies
The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.
Nazara Expands Gaming Portfolio with INR 196 Cr Investment Across Five Companies
The raised amount is going to be invested in Funky Monkeys, Learntube.ai, and subsidiaries including Nodwin Gaming, Sportskeeda, and Datawrkz, bolstering gaming, education, and entertainment ecosystem for strategic growth.
NODWIN Gaming Acquires Trinity Gaming in INR 24 Cr Deal to Strengthen Gaming Ecosystem
The acquisition involves a 100% purchase of Trinity's share capital, combining a cash payment of INR 4.8 crore and a stock swap worth INR 19.2 crore. Founders Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao will retain leadership roles while becoming shareholders in NODWIN Gaming.