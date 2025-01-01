Peyush Bansal
HairOriginals Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Expand Global Footprint
The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.
Lenskart to Establish Largest Eyewear Manufacturing Facility in Telangana with INR 1,500 Cr Investment
The project is expected to generate around 2,100 jobs, with discussions underway for an additional R&D center.
Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment
The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.
AI-Based Employee Background Verification Startup TraqCheck Raises Funding from Caret Capital and Peyush Bansal
Through increasing recruiting speed, cost effectiveness, and accuracy, the Delhi-based platform hopes to innovate the background verification market by utilising the raised funds to advance and integrate new AI technologies.