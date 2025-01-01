Peyush Bansal

News and Trends

HairOriginals Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Expand Global Footprint

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Lenskart to Establish Largest Eyewear Manufacturing Facility in Telangana with INR 1,500 Cr Investment

The project is expected to generate around 2,100 jobs, with discussions underway for an additional R&D center.

News and Trends

Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment

The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.

News and Trends

AI-Based Employee Background Verification Startup TraqCheck Raises Funding from Caret Capital and Peyush Bansal

Through increasing recruiting speed, cost effectiveness, and accuracy, the Delhi-based platform hopes to innovate the background verification market by utilising the raised funds to advance and integrate new AI technologies.