Prosus Ventures
Rapido Secures INR 250 Cr from Prosus in Series E Round
This latest investment comes just seven months after the company secured USD 120 million in a round led by WestBridge.
AI-Powered CLM Platform SpotDraft Raises USD 54 Mn in Series B Funding
With this fresh capital, the Bengaluru-based company aims to accelerate its AI-driven product development and expand its global market presence.
The Good Glamm Group Completes 100% Acquisition of The Moms Co.
In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group had acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, which resulted in partial exits for the brand's founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital.
Big Money Moves: Key Startup Investments This Week (Nov 08–15)
This week witnessed remarkable funding activities across diverse sectors. From electric mobility to rural lending, these companies are pushing boundaries and redefining industries. Here's a detailed look at the key deals from November 8 to November 15.
AI Startup Ema Raises USD 25 Mn Led by Accel, Section 32 and Prosus Ventures
The startup aims to deploy the funds for R&D, to create new products and improve its current line of offers. A portion of the funds will also be used to establish the company's go-to-market strategy.