News and Trends
Two Brothers Organic Farms Raises INR 58.25 Cr in Series A Round Led by Rainmatter
The Pune-based startup aims to utilise the capital to support its business growth in India and the US, explore demand-side opportunities, and expand supply-side operations.
News and Trends
AstroTalk and LogicLadder Raise Series A Funding Round
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Smart Appliances Startup KARBAN, Bubble Tea Brand Boba Bhai, Fintech Startup Payinstacard, FMCG Brand Adukale, and Tech Startup Plane Raise Seed Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
Technology
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.