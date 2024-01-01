Reliance Jio
Jio Financial Services Lists on BSE and NSE
The IPO consists of 6,35,32,84,188 Equity shares of INR 10 each allotted pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement.
Jio 5G Is Ready For Testing, Reliance Tells Government
As per the close sources cited by PTI, in the next step, the term cells will pick 10% sites for testing
From Alam Ara To The Elephant Whisperers: India's Booming Entertainment Industry
The proliferation of smartphones, connected TV, advent of 5G and affordable data rates all contribute to the fulfilment of the digital India dream.
5G: Is India Making a Mistake By Not Allowing Private Ownership Of Spectrum?
Private 5G networks can augment existing capabilities and introduce new possibilities that other systems are not able to support
Telcos Say OTT Platforms Are Threat To National Security: Report
As per the report, the companies sought a regulatory and a licensing regime for internet-based communications companies to ensure that they adhere to rules and guidelines of the country
Jio Becomes First Telco To Introduce 5-G Specific Plan In India: Report
As per a report in the Economic Times, only those Jio users who were on the '239 and above base packs with a 5G-enabled device,' were eligible to receive Jio 5G's welcome offer
India's Tryst With 5G
The 5G service has been rolled out in 50 cities and towns across India by Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, even if your region has been covered under the 5G roll out, you have to toil to experience it. Experts say it would take another 18-24 months to experience a seamless 5G service
Reliance Jio Became Largest Landline Service Provider Of Country
With 7.35 million landline connections as on August 31, Reliance Jio pips state-owned telecom operator and hitherto market leader BSNL's 7.13 million connections
BSNL Looks At Reliance Jio To Upgrade Its Network Infrastructure
Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country on 1st October 2022, while addressing the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022
Reliance Jio Gets DoT Nod For Satellite Communication Services
With the license, the company can set up and operate the GMPS services in the licensed service areas which is valid upto 20 years
Reliance 5G Is True 5G: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio 5G Roll Out By Diwali In Multiple Cities
Akash Ambani announced the launch of Jio's innovation solution to allow customers enjoy fiber-like data speeds over the air without any wires, called JioAirFiber
Reliance Jio Completes 5G Coverage Planning In 1,000 Cities
Apart from conducting field trials of its 5G stack, Jio has done active trials of 5G use cases ranging from AR/ VR, low-latency Cloud gaming, network slicing and multi-tenancy for video delivery, television streaming, connected hospitals and industrial applications
Reliance Reshuffle: Isha Ambani To Be Named As The New Chairperson of Reliance Retail
Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail limited
Meet the New Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani
Mukesh Ambani hands over the torch to his elder son
Jio Platforms To Invest $200 Million In Glance
Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group, the funding is part of its Series D round