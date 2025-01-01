Shark Tank India
News and Trends
The Bear House and SHOEGR Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Expansion
The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant milestones in their growth journeys.
News and Trends
Beautywise, DotMe, and Fuzen.io Raise Funding to Scale Operations and Innovation
The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive innovation and expansion.
News and Trends
FluxGen, Deciml, and Ivory Secure Fresh Funding to Scale Operations and Innovation
The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive innovation and expansion.
News and Trends
Rapture Innovation Labs Eyes Global Expansion with Peyush Bansal's Backing
The company's pitch on Shark Tank India earned offers from three Sharks, with Peyush Bansal clinching the deal.