Tech Mahindra

News and Trends

Tech Mahindra Partners with Google for Email amplifAIer

The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Tech Mahindra Collaborates Microsoft Azure To Enable Generative AI Powered Enterprise Search

Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will help enterprises unleash new levels of productivity by optimising business processes, empowering people, and creating high-quality customer and employee experiences

Leadership

TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra: New Bosses At Helm Of Affairs; What It Means For the Companies

As top bosses such as Sanjiv Mehta, MD Hindustan Unilever; Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO TCS and CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra step down in 2023, the upcoming CEOs have tough tasks cut out for them

News and Trends

Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

The company has made it to the annual list for the second consecutive year

Technology

"Digital is The Only Torch to See Through The Haze Created by Covid-19"

C P Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra tells Entrepreneur India why technology will become the ultimate glue on the way we live and operate

Leadership

Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.

News and Trends

Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car

Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.

News and Trends

Apple's New Memoji and Tech Mahindra CEO's Comment on IT Grads. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

Technology

Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads

Leadership

Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'

At 26-27, my boss said you are in the wrong industry at the wrong time.