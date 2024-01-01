Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Partners with Google for Email amplifAIer
The Gen AI-powered solution will act as a one-stop solution for all email communication of the contact centre for enhanced customer service. It will provide end-to-end solutions including features such as email automation, personalized responses, information extraction, and other system applications such as CRM and finance.
Tech Mahindra Collaborates Microsoft Azure To Enable Generative AI Powered Enterprise Search
Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will help enterprises unleash new levels of productivity by optimising business processes, empowering people, and creating high-quality customer and employee experiences
TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra: New Bosses At Helm Of Affairs; What It Means For the Companies
As top bosses such as Sanjiv Mehta, MD Hindustan Unilever; Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO TCS and CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra step down in 2023, the upcoming CEOs have tough tasks cut out for them
Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List
The company has made it to the annual list for the second consecutive year
"Digital is The Only Torch to See Through The Haze Created by Covid-19"
C P Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra tells Entrepreneur India why technology will become the ultimate glue on the way we live and operate
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs
While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.
Anand Mahindra Asks Twitterati to Help Name His Next Car
Striking a chord, the tweet quickly went viral receiving more than 1,000 likes, 124 retweets and a flood of replies from Indians sharing the suggestions from Sanskrit to Haryanvi words.
Samsung, Apple End Bitter Legal Battle & Zebpay Urges Users to Withdraw Funds. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Apple's New Memoji and Tech Mahindra CEO's Comment on IT Grads. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads
Why This Professional Is Considered 'God Of IT'
At 26-27, my boss said you are in the wrong industry at the wrong time.