hBits Secures INR 40 Cr Series A Funding from Capricon Realty Private Limited
The Mumbai-based platform plans to utilise the funds to enhance its AI-powered platform, expand geographically, and offer curated, high-value investment opportunities.
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding
The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.
Zepto Secures USD 350 Mn Funding, Eyes IPO by 2026
The round was led by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth and also saw participation from investors, including Raamdeo Agarwal, the Taparia Family Office, Mankind Pharma Family Office, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Cello Family Office, and Haldiram Snacks Family Office.
Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi
Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.