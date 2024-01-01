Tiger Global

Securden Raises $10.5 Million In Series A Funding Round Led By Tiger Global

Funds will be utilized to to scale R&D, sales, and marketing operations, grow the team across streams globally, accelerate executive hiring, and expand the product portfolio.

By Saptak Bardhan
Tiger Global, Dragoneer Pump Fresh Funds in Unacademy, Valuation Jumps to $2 Bn

The fresh capital has knocked up the company's valuation by almost 45 per cent since it entered the coveted unicorn club in September after raising USD 150 million funding led by Softbank at a valuation of USD 1.45 billion.

Zomato Raises $102.5 Mn From Tiger Global

The fresh funding will value the food tech startup at $3.4 billion

This Fintech App Is Digitizing Book-keeping For Merchants

OkCredit enables digital recording of credit or payment transactions for small business owners and their customers through a mobile application

Among VCs, Softbank Appeared The Most In Indian Media Followed By Sequoia and Tiger Global

Softbank reportedly suffered $6.5 billion in operating losses from investments in cash-burning businesses including New York-based real estate firm WeWork, and cab-hailing service Uber.

A Sneak Peek at Cross-Border Investments in Indian Startups

Global investors are betting big on Indian companies and how

Google, Accel Backed Freshdesk Reveals Latest Product and Ambitions With It

"For years, our sales team struggled to integrate all the products we needed into one of the leading CRM tools"

Now Amazon Takes The Hit; Why Tiger Global Preferred Flipkart Over Global eCommerce Giant

Tiger Global reduces its stake in Amazon by 67%