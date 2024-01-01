Transition VC
Kerala Government Invests INR 15 Cr in Transition VC to Accelerate Energy Transition
The investment aims to accelerate the development of startups in clean energy and decarbonisation, aligning with Kerala's ambitious goals of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040 and net carbon neutrality by 2050.
Honestly, MyPickup, and Protonas Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Mobility and Energy Solutions Provider Matel Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A from Transition VC, Gruhas, and Others
The Pune-based platform plans to allocate the raised capital for scaling up production, new product development, and expanding the R&D team and required equipment over the next three years.
How Cleaner Technology is Catching the Eyes of Indian VCs
Whether it be green hydrogen, EVs, solar energy, batteries, or renewable energy, India is becoming a major market for climate-change projects. Sovereign funds and long-term investors are eager to contribute significant sums to initiatives addressing climate concerns.