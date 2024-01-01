WIPRO
Accelerating Digital Transformation
Under her leadership, Wipro has seen the digital transformation picking up a lighting pace. A case in point is Lab45, the innovation division of the company, which, last year tapped into the power of Blockchain with DICE ID
NS Kannan Appointed As Independent Director On Wipro's Board
The Indian IT services company called Wipro has appointed financial services industry veteran NS Kannan to its Board of Directors for five years effective October 1, 2023.
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Inaugurates Research And Innovation Centre
Located at Wipro House, the expansive campus in Koramangala, the new centre said to showcases Wipro's commitment to advancing its Foods Business
Wipro Opens New 5G Innovation Center In Austin
According to the company, the Center aims to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services
LetsShave Crosses $6 Million Funding Rounds With Wipro India's Investment
The company has plans to use the funds to expand its online business in India, focusing primarily on hair removal with products aligned ahead, foraying into foreign markets, and taking baby steps in offline channels in India
There Is an Intimacy That Technology Can't Replace, Rishad Premji On Hybrid Work Culture
The Wipro chairman also said that tech industry is one of the spoilt industries in terms of this model of how we work
Wipro Becomes First Indian IT Company To Allow Employee Union In Europe: Report
The company has agreed to set up a European Works Council (EWC) following a request by employees in 2019
Building Sense Of Connectedness To Employees Is Challenging, Says Rishad Premji
Commenting on the entrepreneurs' obsession over unicorn status, Wipro chairman said that the founders should focus on building valuable business rather than the valuation
Wipro Fires 300 Employees For Moonlighting
The Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said that this is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form
Moonlighting Is Plain And Simple Cheating, Says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
The moonlighting allows the employees to take up an alternative job beside their primary work
D2C Brand MyGlamm Raises INR 175 Cr In Series C Round
D2C beauty brand MyGlamm on Friday announced raising of INR 175 crore in its series C round led by Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer
Wipro Builds Blockchain Trading Platform for German Energy Major Uniper
Built in collaboration with Uniper, the platform employs a consortium model for all ssLNG players to streamline the trading market, which in turn helps traders save costs and brings in more efficiency in the market
Wipro Selected as Strategic Partner by UK-based Metro Bank to Drive IT Transformation
The partnership will leverage Wipro's digital and quality engineering capabilities to transform testing and environment management services for the bank
Wipro Secures Multi-year Infra and Digital Transformation Services Deal From Germany-based E.ON
Wipro will leverage AI, automation platform boundary less enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES to modify E.ON's legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model
Covid-19 Lockdown a Reality Check for State of IT Infrastructure of Businesses: Wipro Survey
As per 'State of IT Infrastructure 2020' report released by Wipro, about 81 per cent enterprises worldwide said they are re-skilling their existing workforce to increase digital penetration