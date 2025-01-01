WTFund
Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs BYTES in Mission to Revolutionise Two-Wheeler Safety
With the fresh funding, BYTES is launching pilot programs in collaboration with leading two-wheeler manufacturers. These pilots will integrate the AI safety system into real-world use cases, helping refine the technology for mass adoption.
Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Backs 22 Young Entrepreneurs with Grants & Mentorship
WTFund's second cohort, spanning 50+ cities, showcases startups across Tech, D2C, Edtech, Fintech, and more. Tier I drives AI/ML B2B solutions, while Tier II/III focus on vernacular-first B2C innovations.
Nikhil Kamath's WTFund and UnboxingBLR Launch Namma Bengaluru Challenge with INR 10 Lakh Grants for 5 Innovators
This initiative is set to award INR 10 lakh each to five standout individuals, startups, or community organisations presenting transformative solutions for the city.
Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs
The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.