Zypp Electric
Vijay Singh Rathore: Backing Transformative Tech Startups
Typically, the Gurugram-based firm invests at the seed to series A stages, with an average ticket size ranging from INR 25 lakh to INR 3 crore.
Empowering Startups Nationwide: We Founder Circle
WFC expects sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and data centres to offer diverse investment opportunities.
Top Funding Highlights: Startups of the Week [May 24–31]
The startups with the highest funding raised this week, from May 24 to May 31, are listed below. A quick rundown of them is as follows:
Zypp Electric Raises USD 15 Mn in Series C led by ENEOS
The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its fleet from 21,000 to 200k electric scooters and extend its services to 15 cities across India by 2026.