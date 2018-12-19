Definition: A person who represents a company, industry or cause in the media

A spokesperson is usually a member of a company's marketing department, another company employee (the CEO or a corporate communications director), or a member of a public relations firm hired by the company. Their task is to present a professional "face" and consistent message for the company in media interviews.

A spokesperson can also be a celebrity hired to increase the visibility or reputation of a company in the media. Additionally, industries often have spokespeople who are experts called upon by press to represent said industry.