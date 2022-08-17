Looking For a Good Franchise Accountant? Here Are 15 Of The Top Firms.

A good accountant, preferably with a background in the franchising industry, can help mitigate your financial risk. If you need capital, they can help service your debt structuring. If your franchise requires employees, they can manage payments, expenditures and tax reporting. When it comes to the most important factor — cash flow management — they can help by structuring available capital according to your operating budget.

Entrepreneur released the Top Franchise Supplier rankings, a directory which includes the best of the best service providers in the industry. Below are the Top-15 Firms who specialize in franchising that earned a spot on the 2022 list:

1. BDO USA, LLP

BDO has more than 100 years of experience providing audit, tax and advisory services to businesses across traditional retail, consumer product, and e-commerce sectors ranging from emerging businesses to multinational Fortune 500 corporations. BDO delivers: deep retail, franchising, and consumer product industry experience, data-backed insights, and the focus and execution needed to drive results. According to Jay Duke, national managing partner of advisory services, the company's success is a credit to their commitment. "At BDO, our commitment is to our business model," Duke says. "Be it , , our clients, involvement in the major issues of the day, or IFA initiatives and events — every day, we show up and help drive the franchising industry forward. We have committed teams and resources dedicated to the franchise model. Whether it's basic financial and tax compliance, deal structuring, M&A support, supply chain issues, value creation, royalty audits, or global expansion, we're there for the franchising industry."

2. Deloitte

Building on more than 175 years of service, Deloitte and their network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Together, Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters. The franchising industry is handled by their consumer division, which includes both products and services.

3. PwC

PwC is built upon the purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems. PwC includes a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 250,000 people, all committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

4. Citrin Cooperman

With a dedicated franchise practice for over 35 years, Citrin Cooperman has serviced and worked with some of the largest franchise successes, within a vast array of diversified concepts. The practice works closely with the owners, operators, controllers and CFOs of a wide range of franchisors, helping them establish their brand, and growing their businesses to the next level.

5. Reese CPA

Reese CPA is an accounting firm that specializes in audit services for the franchising industry, both on an individual (entrepreneurial) and corporate (brand) level.

6. Plante Moran

With a national practice reach, serving more than 180 franchise clients, Plante Moran is dedicated to the unique nature of franchise operations. From food and beverage, health and beauty, and retail, to business services, education and restaurants and lodging, this firm has you covered. Their primary mission is to help franchise clients improve financial performance, optimize profits and enhance operations.

7. Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton LLP is one of America's largest audit, tax and advisory firms. They go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $1.97 billion and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help public and private organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures.

8. Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly is a top-ten advisory, tax and assurance firm dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with clients, communities and one another. The firm provides value to their clients by anticipating the next move and leveraging their diverse experience to provide clients with solutions, not just services.

9. KMPG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional accounting firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

10. A&G

A&G LLP delivers assurance, tax, accounting, and specialized solutions that provide clients with the information needed to successfully manage their business and everyday lives. As a firm, they listen, interpret and provide clients objective insight to help them thrive in creating growth plans, combined with a tax strategy, to leverage any potential tax benefits that may exist.

11. EY

EY helps clients create long-term value for all stakeholders. Enabled by data and technology, their services and solutions provide trust through assurance and help clients transform, grow and operate.

12. The Franchise CPA

The Franchise CPA is dedicated to the accounting needs of franchisors of any size and industry, providing financial statement audits, royalty audits, and part-time To date, the firm has performed financial statement and royalty audits for more than 100 franchisors.

13. Kezos & Dunlavy

Kezos & Dunlavy provides tax, audit, accounting, consulting and payroll services to businesses and individuals in many different industries and locations. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in St. George, Utah. The partners at Kezos & Dunlavy have over 30 years of experience working with small and large businesses alike.

14. RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to their clients, colleagues, and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle-market businesses. The clients served by the firm are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and RSM is focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

15. CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

The accounting firm of CliftonLarsonAllen exist to create opportunities for their clients, people, and communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax and consulting services.