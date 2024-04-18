You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Netflix's financial report highlights the success of the streaming service Netflix's financial report highlights that 9.33 million subscribers have joined the streaming service. Today, Netflix reported its first-quarter earnings report, and there is a lot for the content giant to...

By Brian-Damien Morgan

entrepreneur daily

This story originally appeared on Due

Netflix's financial report highlights that 9.33 million subscribers have joined the streaming service.

Today, Netflix reported its first-quarter earnings report, and there is a lot for the content giant to be happy about. The company would open the report by saying "revenue was up 15%, our operating income grew by 54% and our operating margin rose by seven percentage points to 28%."

Netflix Q1 Report

Netflix's financial prowess was further underscored by its revenue of $9.37 billion, a figure that surpassed the $ 9.26 billion projected by analysts and industry experts. This translates to an impressive $5.28 of earnings per share, outperforming the anticipated $4.51.

Netflix's report reveals a staggering 270 million subscribers across 190+ countries, with an average of more than two people per household. This translates to an audience of over half a billion people, a scale and ambition unparalleled in the entertainment industry. The report emphasizes, "to cater to such a vast audience, we strive to offer a diverse range of compelling stories that cater to various tastes.'

The improvement in subscriber numbers can be attributed to a crackdown on password sharing. Netflix has been determined to reduce the number of users who can access a singular account, so the surge in numbers could be attributed to that brick wall being in place, and those hoping to access their catalog will have to pay up.

Salaries were also capped by Netflix for executives. Still, according to the Hollywood Reporter Co-CEO Greg Peters, his annual compensation grew from $26 million last year to almost double the following year. So the streaming platform's shareholders must be happy with this upward trajectory.

This SEC filing would include Peters' base salary of $2.89 million, stock awards of $22.7 million, a bonus of $13.9 million and all other compensation totaling $620,602, which relates to use of the company aircraft."

Image: Ideogram

The post Netflix's financial report highlights the success of the streaming service appeared first on Due.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Business News

Samsung Makes 6 Day Workweeks Mandatory for Executives as the Company Enters 'Emergency Mode'

Samsung said its performance "fell short of expectations" last year. Now executives are required to work weekends.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

You Won't Have a Strong Leadership Presence Until You Master These 5 Attributes

If you are a poor leader internally, you will be a poor leader externally.

By Don Weber
Business News

I Tried Airchat, the Hottest New Social Media App in Silicon Valley — Here's How It Works

Airchat is still invite-only and prioritizes voices with no option to upload photos or write text, making it feel more human than Facebook or Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

They Designed One Simple Product With a 'Focus on Human Health' — and Made $40 Million Last Year

Marilee Nelson, Allison Evans and Kelly Love founded cult-favorite cleaning brand Branch Basics in 2012.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.