A Pool Scouts Franchise Offers a Low Investment and Highly Scalable Opportunity The pool service industry is a high growth market with more than 10 million residential pools in the USA.
3 Benefits of owning a Pool Scouts franchise:
- Recurring revenue model: Weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly service options provide consistent income.
- Strong brand support: Backed by Buzz Franchise Brands leveraging powerful marketing and operational support.
- Home-based opportunity: Low overhead costs with no need for a retail location.
Pool Scouts is a franchise specializing in high-quality pool cleaning and maintenance services to ensure perfect pools for its customers. The company, part of Buzz Franchise Brands, uses the latest technology and treatment options to provide top-notch pool care. Click Here to connect me with Pool Scouts.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $104,000
- Initial Franchise Fee: $50,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
- Net Worth Required: $250,000
- Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee