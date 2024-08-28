Get All Access for $5/mo

A Pool Scouts Franchise Offers a Low Investment and Highly Scalable Opportunity The pool service industry is a high growth market with more than 10 million residential pools in the USA.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a Pool Scouts franchise:

  1. Recurring revenue model: Weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly service options provide consistent income.
  2. Strong brand support: Backed by Buzz Franchise Brands leveraging powerful marketing and operational support.
  3. Home-based opportunity: Low overhead costs with no need for a retail location.

Pool Scouts is a franchise specializing in high-quality pool cleaning and maintenance services to ensure perfect pools for its customers. The company, part of Buzz Franchise Brands, uses the latest technology and treatment options to provide top-notch pool care. Click Here to connect me with Pool Scouts.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $104,000
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $50,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $250,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Pool Scouts!
