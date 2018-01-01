Above the Standard Procurement Group Inc.
Procurement and financial services
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 477
Cambridge, MD 21613
CEO
Ted Landgraf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$69,900 - $99,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
15%
Above the Standard Procurement Group Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing training