Accessible Home Health Care
Medical and nonmedical home care
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
3111 N. University Dr., #625
Coral Springs, FL 33065
CEO
Aarif Dahod
Initial Investment ⓘ
$124,900 - $168,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$124,900 - $168,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Accessible Home Health Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours