- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$125K - $168K
- Units as of 2019
100 7.5% over 3 years
Accessible Home Health Care was co-founded by Mirella Salem in 2001 when she was looking for assistance for her mother. Salem wanted to provide clients with the standard of care that she wanted for her relatives. Accessible Home Health Care began franchising in 2006.
Franchisees and staff with Accessible Home Health Care try to put their hearts and minds into their work. Each franchise team member may work hard to give their clients quality, heartfelt care in their homes.
Why You May Want to Open an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise
This franchise may be great for most people, particularly veterans. Veterans are usually offered a discount on the initial franchise fee. Accessible Home Health Care also typically offers entrepreneurial training and location selection assistance to its franchisees. They may have many franchises that are run by veterans or who have a family member who served.
Accessible Home Health Care is a main provider of medical and non-medical home care. The home health care business is a popular industry because of the natural aging process that typically requires care.
The corporate office in Coral Springs, Florida might assist you in getting the certifications you need to run your franchise. Some of these certifications include Joint Commission accreditation and Medicare certification.
What Might Make Accessible Home Health Care a Good Choice?
As a franchisee of Accessible Home Health Care, you might have access to several systems. AccessEdge© typically assists you in managing your franchise unit. The brand usually allows the corporate office to pair clients with the right type of caregiver, one who usually meets their healthcare needs.
Accessible Home Health Care tries to keep all their franchisees and staff trained and certified. The corporate office may offer online courses to continually train caregivers. This allows franchisees and employees to stay up-to-date on the newest methods in the industry. Specifically, Accessible Home Health Care has a program for its caregivers that is called Compassionate Alzheimer's & Loss of Memory Support Program. This program usually ensures that caregivers know how to deal with patients who have Alzheimer's or dementia.
How to Start an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise
If you want to open an Accessible Home Health Care franchise, you may need to submit a franchise request form.
After you submit the information, an Accessible Home Health Care team member may contact you. You and the team member will generally discuss home healthcare franchises, financial investment considerations, and what you need to be a compassionate caregiver. When the call is over, you can likely fill out the franchise application form and begin the evaluation process. During this time, you may start designing your territory and going over the Franchise Disclosure Document.
Next, you can contact current Accessible Home Health Care franchisees to ask any questions you may have. You may attend an exploration day at company headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. When it's over, you may sign the franchise agreement.
Franchisees may receive a pre-opening manual, and a senior member of the corporate team will guide you through getting a location and the proper licenses. You also typically attend a multi-day training class at headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. Then you may begin hiring staff, marketing your business, and bringing help to your community.
Company Overview
About Accessible Home Health Care
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
- Founded
- 2001
- Leadership
- Aarif Dahod, Founder and CEO
- Corporate Address
3111 N. University Dr., #625
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 21
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 100 (as of 2019)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Accessible Home Health Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $124,900 - $168,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $125,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $124,900 - $168,200
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Accessible Home Health Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- As needed
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
