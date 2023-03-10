Accessible Home Health Care was co-founded by Mirella Salem in 2001 when she was looking for assistance for her mother. Salem wanted to provide clients with the standard of care that she wanted for her relatives. Accessible Home Health Care began franchising in 2006.

Franchisees and staff with Accessible Home Health Care try to put their hearts and minds into their work. Each franchise team member may work hard to give their clients quality, heartfelt care in their homes.

Why You May Want to Open an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise

This franchise may be great for most people, particularly veterans. Veterans are usually offered a discount on the initial franchise fee. Accessible Home Health Care also typically offers entrepreneurial training and location selection assistance to its franchisees. They may have many franchises that are run by veterans or who have a family member who served.

Accessible Home Health Care is a main provider of medical and non-medical home care. The home health care business is a popular industry because of the natural aging process that typically requires care.

The corporate office in Coral Springs, Florida might assist you in getting the certifications you need to run your franchise. Some of these certifications include Joint Commission accreditation and Medicare certification.

What Might Make Accessible Home Health Care a Good Choice?

As a franchisee of Accessible Home Health Care, you might have access to several systems. AccessEdge© typically assists you in managing your franchise unit. The brand usually allows the corporate office to pair clients with the right type of caregiver, one who usually meets their healthcare needs.

Accessible Home Health Care tries to keep all their franchisees and staff trained and certified. The corporate office may offer online courses to continually train caregivers. This allows franchisees and employees to stay up-to-date on the newest methods in the industry. Specifically, Accessible Home Health Care has a program for its caregivers that is called Compassionate Alzheimer's & Loss of Memory Support Program. This program usually ensures that caregivers know how to deal with patients who have Alzheimer's or dementia.

How to Start an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise

If you want to open an Accessible Home Health Care franchise, you may need to submit a franchise request form.

After you submit the information, an Accessible Home Health Care team member may contact you. You and the team member will generally discuss home healthcare franchises, financial investment considerations, and what you need to be a compassionate caregiver. When the call is over, you can likely fill out the franchise application form and begin the evaluation process. During this time, you may start designing your territory and going over the Franchise Disclosure Document.

Next, you can contact current Accessible Home Health Care franchisees to ask any questions you may have. You may attend an exploration day at company headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. When it's over, you may sign the franchise agreement.

Franchisees may receive a pre-opening manual, and a senior member of the corporate team will guide you through getting a location and the proper licenses. You also typically attend a multi-day training class at headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. Then you may begin hiring staff, marketing your business, and bringing help to your community.