Accessible Home Health Care

Accessible Home Health Care

Medical and nonmedical home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$125K - $168K
Units as of 2019
100 7.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Accessible Home Health Care was co-founded by Mirella Salem in 2001 when she was looking for assistance for her mother. Salem wanted to provide clients with the standard of care that she wanted for her relatives. Accessible Home Health Care began franchising in 2006.

Franchisees and staff with Accessible Home Health Care try to put their hearts and minds into their work. Each franchise team member may work hard to give their clients quality, heartfelt care in their homes.

Why You May Want to Open an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise

This franchise may be great for most people, particularly veterans. Veterans are usually offered a discount on the initial franchise fee. Accessible Home Health Care also typically offers entrepreneurial training and location selection assistance to its franchisees. They may have many franchises that are run by veterans or who have a family member who served.

Accessible Home Health Care is a main provider of medical and non-medical home care. The home health care business is a popular industry because of the natural aging process that typically requires care.

The corporate office in Coral Springs, Florida might assist you in getting the certifications you need to run your franchise. Some of these certifications include Joint Commission accreditation and Medicare certification.

What Might Make Accessible Home Health Care a Good Choice?

As a franchisee of Accessible Home Health Care, you might have access to several systems. AccessEdge© typically assists you in managing your franchise unit. The brand usually allows the corporate office to pair clients with the right type of caregiver, one who usually meets their healthcare needs.

Accessible Home Health Care tries to keep all their franchisees and staff trained and certified. The corporate office may offer online courses to continually train caregivers. This allows franchisees and employees to stay up-to-date on the newest methods in the industry. Specifically, Accessible Home Health Care has a program for its caregivers that is called Compassionate Alzheimer's & Loss of Memory Support Program. This program usually ensures that caregivers know how to deal with patients who have Alzheimer's or dementia.

How to Start an Accessible Home Health Care Franchise

If you want to open an Accessible Home Health Care franchise, you may need to submit a franchise request form. 

After you submit the information, an Accessible Home Health Care team member may contact you. You and the team member will generally discuss home healthcare franchises, financial investment considerations, and what you need to be a compassionate caregiver. When the call is over, you can likely fill out the franchise application form and begin the evaluation process. During this time, you may start designing your territory and going over the Franchise Disclosure Document.

Next, you can contact current Accessible Home Health Care franchisees to ask any questions you may have. You may attend an exploration day at company headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. When it's over, you may sign the franchise agreement.

Franchisees may receive a pre-opening manual, and a senior member of the corporate team will guide you through getting a location and the proper licenses. You also typically attend a multi-day training class at headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida. Then you may begin hiring staff, marketing your business, and bringing help to your community. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Accessible Home Health Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2001
Leadership
Aarif Dahod, Founder and CEO
Corporate Address
3111 N. University Dr., #625
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
100 (as of 2019)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Accessible Home Health Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$124,900 - $168,200
Net Worth Requirement
$125,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$124,900 - $168,200
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Accessible Home Health Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
As needed
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Accessible Home Health Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Accessible Home Health Care.

American Family Care

Urgent care/primary care centers
Ranked #141
Learn More

StretchLab

Assisted stretching
Ranked #498
Request Info

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Pearle Vision

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #45
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing