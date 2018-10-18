Affordable Suites of America
Extended-stay hotels
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 50550
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
CEO
Tom Goodwin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,872,000 - $3,545,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Affordable Suites of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3